Mangalagiri: DGP dancing to CM's tune says TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna

Mangalagiri: Telugu Desam Party MLC Buddha Venkanna on Monday alleged that the overall law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh has completely deteriorated just because the Director General of Police has been acting as per the whims and fancies of the Chief Minister in the past 26 months.

He said that the DGP himself came under surveillance of the AP intelligence and became responsible for bringing disrepute to the top post. It was pathetic that Gautam Sawang's phone was also cut off as per the reports.

All this was happening since the DGP surrendered all his powers to the Chief Minister, who has been acting like the AP police boss for all practical purposes.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP MLC recalled how Sawang was responsible for filing false cases including sedition cases against the TDP leaders, the MPs, the MLAs and all dissenting voices that exposed the unconstitutional activities. The DGP blindly followed the unlawful orders of the Ministers and officers who spent some time in jail for their involvement in the CM's illegal activities.

Venkanna said that countless cases were filed against the TDP leaders and they were harassed even for holding protest programmes over the damaged roads. The ruling YSRCP activists attacked the TDP protesters but the police acted against the TDP agitators. The DGP's failure and inefficiency became responsible for the targeting of an MP.

Under Sawang, the AP police got defamed not just in the Telugu States but in the entire country. The TDP MLC warned that their party would come to power in 2024 and it would make Sawang accountable for all his unlawful actions and total misuse of power. The voice of the opposition was brutally suppressed in the past 26 months.

t was shameful that the DGP did not know about what was happening when Raghurama Raju was picked up, humiliated and badly harassed by the AP police. Venkanna deplored that CM Jagan Reddy has been functioning like an unquestioned dictator by mocking all the constitutional institutions in the country.

Jagan has usurped the powers of all the democratic institutions. The CM is behaving as if he was the king, the ministers, the IAS officers, the IPS officers and all rolled into one, he said.