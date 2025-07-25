Mangalagiri Gems Park to be nation’s best: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Minister for education, IT, and electronics Nara Lokesh has directed officials to develop the Mangalagiri Gems & Jewellery Park as the best such facility in the country. During a review meeting on the progress of project with officials at Mangalagiri on Thursday, he emphasised the need to expedite the completion of the park and the Common Facility Centre (CFC), which is being supported by the central government.

Lokesh instructed officials to ensure that the CFC provides world-class training in jewellery manufacturing and to attract the top 20 jewellery companies in India to set up their manufacturing units and retail outlets in the park. He also suggested studying the operations of the Indian Institute of Gems & Jewellery (IIGJ) in Udupi as a benchmark for the project.

APSSDC CEO Ganesh Kumar shared that the CFC and the upcoming Center of Excellence will provide training for 4,000 individuals annually. The park will feature multiple zones, including a Center of Excellence, Common Facility Centre, Industrial, Commercial and Retail Zone, Manufacturing Zone, Residential Zone and Infrastructure Zone.

Additionally, Lokesh directed officials to establish a Model Career Centre (MCC) in Mangalagiri at the earliest to provide local youth with skill training, career coaching, job placement assistance, and employer engagement programs. He stressed the importance of empowering youth through structured support.

Officials reported that 1,170 youth participated in three job fairs held in Mangalagiri, with 453 securing employment. In response, Lokesh instructed that monthly job fairs be organized to ensure maximum employment opportunities for local youth.

The meeting was attended by executive director K Raghu, associate director Purushottam, and other officials.