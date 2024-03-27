Mangalagiri: Rare surgery performed on 52-yr-old man

Live
Mangalagiri: American Oncology Institute (AOI) has successfully treated a 52-year-old male patient diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in the left frontal lobe of the brain. An AV malformation is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels. The patient underwent Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) using the cutting-edge Halcyon system, marking a significant milestone in advanced neuro oncological treatment options.
AV malformations in the brain can pose serious health risks, including bleeding, seizures, and neurological deficits. Traditionally, treatment options for AV malformations have included surgery, embolization, or stereotactic radiosurgery.
However, SRS represents a non-invasive alternative that delivers precise radiation therapy to the target area while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.
The multidisciplinary team led by Radiation Oncologist Dr S Mani Kumar collaborated to develop a personalized treatment plan. Utilising the advanced capabilities of the Halcyon system, the treatment was delivered in a single fraction, providing a highly targeted and efficient therapy session.