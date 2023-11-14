Mangalagiri: Rs 50,000 cr sand scam allegedeged

  • Menu
Mangalagiri: Former minister Nakka Anand Babu alleged that Rs 50,000 crore scam took place in sand mining alone in the state and cash from either liquor or sand is being sent to ‘Tadepalle palace’.

Addressing the media at the TDP headquarters here on Monday, he recalled that the state government has had no policy on sand for one whole year through which the CM, ministers and ruling party MLAs besides some officials lined their pockets.

This has resulted in total collapse of the construction industry rendering 45 lakh construction workers jobless, he said. “After one year of coming to power, a policy on sand mining has been formulated but it is handed over to a binami company called JP Ventures through which the ruling party leaders looted the state,” Anand Babu said. Unable to bear this havoc, JP Ventures brought in another company , which also opted out after one year, he added. TDP chief N Chandrabbau Naidu exposed how the leaders of the ruling party minted Rs 40,000 crore through the sand mafia, he said adding the ruling party was going to polls with the sand scam money.

