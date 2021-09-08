Mangalagiri: TDP objects to new 'walk-in' liquor stores

Mangalagiri: TDP leader and former Minister Nakka Anand Babu on Tuesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of increasing the number of liquor shops in a phased manner instead of fulfilling its election promise on the phased implementation of total prohibition.

Anand Babu strongly objected to the government's proposal to open 300 new liquor shops in urban areas in the name of 'walk-in stores'. Another 175 shops were already opened under the cover of tourism promotion. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Statewide Padayatra seemed to be an inspiration for these 'walk-in' stores. In Padayatra, he promised to phase out liquor but now he was opening 'walk-in' stores to promote consumption.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader termed it as atrocious on the part of the ruling YSRCP to convert liquor as the main source of revenue for its government. Moreover, Chief Minister Jagan had brought Rs 25,000 crore of loans by mortgaging the drinkers and by showing liquor revenue as security. The drinkers of the State were mortgaged to the banks for the next 15 years in violation of the established rules and laws.

Anand Babu said that a salesman was appointed for every 50 houses to ensure higher sale of liquor. In the name of the government shops, the Chief Minister was selling his own liquor brands. He deplored that the Chief Minister had set a target of collecting Rs 25,000 crore in five years by collecting Rs 5,000 crore per year through liquor sales.