Mangalya Shopping Mall opened in Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram (Sri Sathya Sai district): Grandeur marked the opening of Mangalya Shopping Mall at Dharmavaram on Thursday. The mall was inaugurated by actress Mehreen Pirzada, noted anchor Anasuya, MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy and municipal chairperson Kancharla Laxmi.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Venkatrami Reddy greeted the mall management for setting up its outlet in Dharmavaram, well-known for the handloom industry in Andhra Pradesh.

Mehreen and Anasuya said that Mangalya Shopping Mall has become a household name in both the Telugu-speaking States – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The duo heaped praise on Mangalya management for maintaining quality. Mangalya Shopping Mall directors Kasam Mallikarjun, Kasam Namassivaya, Kasam Kedarnath, Kasam Siva Prasad and Pulluru Arun said that they have been offering an exclusive range of clothes, including hand weaved material in their malls. They said that the mall has a wide range of clothes suitable to all ages and styles.