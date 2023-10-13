Live
- 9 govt polytechnics in state get NBA recognition
- Jagan Mohan Reddy fully deserved for the name Psycho says Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju
- Will contest election against KCR: Eatala
- Sasan Gir Safari in Gujarat set to open from Oct 16 with upgraded vehicles
- Political advertisements under EC scanner
- KSRTC to ply 350 more buses for Dasara
- Rajasthan polls: BJP leaders on ground to assuage those denied tickets
- PL Report: EcoFlash - A Dance of Optimism Amidst Softening Inflation and Robust Industrial Growth
- PL Stock Report: HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFCAMC IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update - Higher equity share drove better yields - BUY
- Chandrababu Naidu approaches SC against High Court order refusing anticipatory bail
Just In
Mangalya Shopping Mall opened in Dharmavaram
Dharmavaram (Sri Sathya Sai district): Grandeur marked the opening of Mangalya Shopping Mall at Dharmavaram on Thursday. The mall was inaugurated by...
Dharmavaram (Sri Sathya Sai district): Grandeur marked the opening of Mangalya Shopping Mall at Dharmavaram on Thursday. The mall was inaugurated by actress Mehreen Pirzada, noted anchor Anasuya, MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy and municipal chairperson Kancharla Laxmi.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Venkatrami Reddy greeted the mall management for setting up its outlet in Dharmavaram, well-known for the handloom industry in Andhra Pradesh.
Mehreen and Anasuya said that Mangalya Shopping Mall has become a household name in both the Telugu-speaking States – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The duo heaped praise on Mangalya management for maintaining quality. Mangalya Shopping Mall directors Kasam Mallikarjun, Kasam Namassivaya, Kasam Kedarnath, Kasam Siva Prasad and Pulluru Arun said that they have been offering an exclusive range of clothes, including hand weaved material in their malls. They said that the mall has a wide range of clothes suitable to all ages and styles.