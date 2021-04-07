Mangampet barytes mine tender sent for judicial preview

Amaravati: APMDC submitted the tender document for selection of an excavation contractor for the Mangampet barytes mine in Kadapa district to the AP Judicial Preview Commission. This barytes deposit is the single largest deposit in the world and accounts for 95 per cent of the Indian reserves.

The quality of barytes mineral extracted from the mine is renowned globally for its oil drilling grade and other applications.

As per the orders issued by the state government, any project of value Rs. 100 crores and above shall be sent to the AP Judicial Preview Commission. The tender document for the selection of an excavation contractor for the Mangampet mine shall be available on the Judicial Preview Commission website till April 16 for public comments and suggestions. Prospective bidders and general public can share their comments to the AP Judicial Preview Commission at judge-jpp@ap.gov.in