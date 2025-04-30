Manginapudi beach festival from May 15

Vijayawada: Minister for mines, geology and excise Kollu Ravindra said Manginapudi beach festival will be organised reflecting the glory and history of Machilipatnam city from May 15 to 17. He said Manginapudi beach located near Machilipatnam city will be developed as a big tourist centre with the help of the Central government. Ravindra along with the Krishna district joint collector Gitanjali Sarma visited the beach on Tuesday and discussed the arrangements to be made for the three-day festival.

Later, briefing the media, minister Ravindra said Manginapudi beach has bright prospects for the development and transformation as a tourist hub. He said the beach is very near to Hyderabad and will be the gateway for the capital Amaravati. He said 150 acres of land has been identified and another 200 acres of land will be identified to develop the beach. He said lands will be allotted for construction of hotels and resorts. The beach will be developed with the Central government funds. Ravindra said the TDP government last conducted the beach festival in 2018 and organised many cultural programmes, sports and games. He said Kabaddi and other sports will be played.