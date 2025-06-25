Mango procurement will go on to protect farmers

Tirupati: The Director of the State Department of Horticulture and Sericulture Dr K Srinivasulu has urged mango processing units to ensure procurement of mangoes in a way that does not lead to losses for farmers.

He inspected Sri Varsha Juice Processing Unit near Renigunta on Tuesday accompanied by district horticulture officials.

During the visit, he reviewed the records maintained by the staff and advised the unit management to procure mangoes responsibly to safeguard farmers’ interests.

Speaking to farmers, he noted that the State Government had anticipated a higher yield this mango season and had proactively announced a subsidy of Rs.4 per kilogram to prevent financial losses to farmers.

He assured that the government will directly deposit the subsidy into farmers’ bank accounts, and clarified that no limits have been imposed on acreage.

“Farmers can supply any quantity of produce to pulp industries within the district,” he added.

He welcomed the token system introduced by mango pulp industries, stating that it would ease the burden on farmers. Advising farmers not to bring their mangoes in advance and wait unnecessarily at juice factories, he said that all mango purchases are being digitally recorded in real-time.

Later, the Director visited the Damalcheruvu mango yard, where he interacted with farmers waiting at the ramps and enquired about current price trends.

He suggested that issuing date-specific tokens would reduce unnecessary wait times for farmers.

“Given the current situation, both the government and ramp operators must stand in support of farmers,” he felt.

He called on ramp operators and pulp industry owners to ensure fair procurement practices and prevent exploitation.

He also instructed that Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and police constables should be deployed at all ramps to prevent any distress to farmers and ensure fair pricing.

Tirupati RDO B Rama Mohan, District Horticulture Officer Dasaratharami Reddy, Agriculture Officer Prasad, DMI Officer Satish, Marketing Officer Surendra, and others were present during the visit.