Mani Sastry musical concert tomorrow

Vijayawada: Music lovers are in for a treat as renowned singer Mani Sastry, a prominent musical talent from the USA, will pre-sent a grand concert titled ‘Dasarathi Mani Geeta Malika’ on Wednesday, January 1, at Siddhartha Auditorium here.

This event, organised by Gangadhar Fine Arts Academy in collaboration with Sumadhura Kala Niketan and GRK – Po-lavarapu Koteswararao Samskrutika Samithi, promises a blend of soulful melodies and rich cultural heritage.

Mani Sastry, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and has earned acclaim in both India and the USA, will headline the concert. As the founder of Nada Vinodini, she has made significant contributions to promoting Indian music abroad. She has previously performed with music legends like SP Balasubrahmanyam, P Susheela, KS Chithra, S Ja-naki and others.

The concert will feature songs penned by legendary lyricist Dasaradhi, accompanied by notable singers Balakameswara Rao, Vamsidha, and Sesha Kumari. The orchestra for the evening will be conducted by Ravi Kumar.

The event will be graced by Dr G Lakshmisha, Collector and District Magistrate of NTR District, as the chief guest. Other eminent personalities, including Dr MC Das (Management Consultant), Ambati Madhumohan Krishna (Chairman, Happy Resorts), Dr Rompicherla Bhargavi, Balantrapu Prasuna, Sk Saleem and Golla Narayana Rao, will also be present.

The organisers have extended an invitation to all music enthusiasts to attend and celebrate this musical extravaganza. ‘Dasarathi Mani Geeta Malika’ is expected to kick off the New Year on a harmonious note, celebrating the timeless beauty of Indian music.