Mantena Ramaraju assumes charge as Chairman of APIIC

Mantena Ramaraju officially assumed the role of Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Corporation (APIIC) on Saturday morning.
Mantena Ramaraju officially assumed the role of Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Corporation (APIIC) on Saturday morning. Expressing his gratitude during the ceremony, Ramaraju stated, "I am very happy to take on the prestigious position of APIIC Chairman." He extended his thanks to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Lokesh Babu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the alliance leaders for their trust and support.
Reflecting on the achievements of the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, Ramaraju highlighted the significant industrial developments facilitated by Naidu through APIIC, including the establishment of major companies like Kia and Hero. He emphasized that these initiatives have propelled the state toward a path of sustained growth and prosperity.