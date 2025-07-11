Manufacturing World Tokyo-Sri City tops

Sri City: Sri City took centre stage at ‘Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025’, showcasing its thriving industrial ecosystem to a global audience. The event, being held from July 9 to 11 at Makuhari Messe, Japan, is Asia’s largest manufacturing trade show and is expected to attract over 75,000 industry professionals.

Now in its 37th edition, the show, organised by RX Japan Ltd., features 10 specialised exhibitions spanning IT solutions, mechanical components, medical devices, additive manufacturing, cybersecurity and smart maintenance.

Reinforcing its growing reputation as a preferred global destination for manufacturing, Sri City presented its robust capabilities, particularly in electronics, electricals, and automotive sectors. Notably, Sri City now stands as India’s second-largest Japanese industrial township, reflecting its strong ties with Japan and its appeal to global investors.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that ‘Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025’ offers a tremendous opportunity to showcase Sri City’s strategic advantages to a global audience and deepen our long-standing partnerships with Japanese industries.

Sri City’s marketing officials Gopi Krishna, K Balaji, and Masanori Nakano, Former Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica and Advisor to Sri City interacted with numerous visitors, showcasing the city’s strategic location, and other advantages.