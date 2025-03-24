Maoist commanders surrender

Live
Two high-ranking Maoist commanders, Ravva Kosa alias Jagadeesh, 22, and Podium Ramesh, 26, surrendered to ASR District Superintendent of Police, Amit Bardar on Sunday.
Paderu (ASR District): Two high-ranking Maoist commanders, Ravva Kosa alias Jagadeesh, 22, and Podium Ramesh, 26, surrendered to ASR District Superintendent of Police, Amit Bardar on Sunday. Ravva Kosa, a Sabari LOS Commander, joined the Maoists in 2019 rising through the ranks and participating in multiple attacks including a deadly ambush on security forces in 2021. Podium Ramesh, an ACM and CNM Commander from Chhattisgarh, joined in 2016 and was involved in arson and attacks on security personnel.
Both cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology, discrimination against tribals, and increased police pressure as reasons for their surrender. They also pointed to the success of government initiatives like “Parivarthana” and “Athmeeya Sammelanam,” as well as the attractive rehabilitation policies, as key factors.
“Operation Kagar” was also stated as a reason for their surrender. They expressed disgust at the exploitation of tribal youth and the misuse of non-tribal leaders. SP Amit Bardar encouraged other Maoists to lay down their arms, assuring them of government support. Each surrendered commander will receive a Rs 4 lakh reward. Senior police officials were present during the surrender.