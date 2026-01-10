CPM announces statewide stir against repeal of MGNREGA

Vijayawada: CPM announced a series of statewide protests opposing the repeal of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the introduction of Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

Party State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, addressing the media at Balotsav Bhavan here on Friday along with Central Committee member K Lokanadham, said the party would hold an intensive public outreach programme titled ‘Employment at Every Doorstep’ from January 18 to 21 across the State.

He criticised the government’s decision to scrap the employment guarantee law, calling it unjustified.

“Instead of strengthening the Act, the government is replacing it in the name of increasing workdays,” he said.

The CPM has long demanded 200 days of guaranteed employment, but workers are currently receiving less than 50 days, he alleged. Rao further pointed out that despite a stipulated minimum wage of Rs 304, workers were being paid less than Rs 220. “Rather than correcting these shortcomings, the government has chosen to repeal the Act,” he charged.

As part of the agitation, CPM cadres will distribute pamphlets to households, submit representations to officials, and hold meetings with employment guarantee workers. Rao also called for burning copies of the VB-G RAM G scheme during Bhogi bonfires on January 14 as a symbolic protest. Warning of a nationwide agitation if the Centre fails to respond, he urged agricultural labourers, poor farmers, and artisans to join the campaign.

On the capital Amaravati issue, Srinivasa Rao reiterated that Amaravati remains the undisputed capital of Andhra Pradesh. He opposed what he termed forced land acquisition and criticised attempts to create confusion.

Questioning claims that the capital depends on the Chief Minister’s location, he demanded accountability for farmers’ hardships and urged political parties to act responsibly.