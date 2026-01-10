Rain alert issued for AP amid deep depression in Bay of Bengal

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for the residents of Andhra Pradesh as a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has resulted in forecasts of rainfall over the coming weekend. Although the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had initially warned of a potential cyclone, the system has now weakened and continues to develop as a deep depression.

The State Disaster Management Authority announced that several districts, including Tirupati, Nellore, Chittoor, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Bapatla, are likely to experience light rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Furthermore, the agency expects rainfall in various parts of Rayalaseema. Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions amidst these changing weather conditions.

The current deep depression is moving in a northwestern direction, with the IMD estimating it will make landfall between Trincomalee and Jaffna in Sri Lanka by Saturday afternoon. Although the potential for cyclonic conditions was initially anticipated, the unfavourable weather has led to a further weakening, thus averting the cyclone threat. However, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next two days due to the system's influence.

In light of the deep depression, the Meteorological Department has issued a first-level danger warning for all ports, advising fishermen against venturing into the sea. Concurrently, residents in Andhra Pradesh are contending with an increase in cold temperatures, compounded by dense fog that has made daily life difficult.

Temperatures in various regions have dipped to sub-zero levels, with many areas across the state recording below 20 degrees Celsius. Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri districts are experiencing particularly low temperatures. Recent measurements include 4.1 degrees Celsius in Paderu, 4.8 degrees in Pedabayalu, 5 degrees in Chintapalli, 9.7 degrees in Koyyuru, and 6.2 degrees Celsius in Hukumpeta. The IMD has warned residents to exercise caution due to the cold, especially for children and the elderly.

With the expectation of rainfall further exacerbating the cold spell, many residents have curtailed outdoor activities. The biting cold is affecting not only the mornings but is also being felt during afternoons. The Meteorological Department indicates that these chilly winds are expected to persist for the next month, signalling a prolonged period of cold weather for the region.