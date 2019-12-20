Maoist dump unearthed by police: SP Nayeem Asmi

Kakinada: Superintendent of Police Nayeem Asmi has said that the police combing party has unearthed a Maoist dump at Selagavani village of Y Ramavaram mandal on Thursday night.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said as many as 46 gelatin sticks, 12 bore guns, six empty cartridges and some land miners were recovered from the dump.Additional superintendent of police Arif Hafiz, Rampachodavaram assistant superintendent of police Vakul and others were present.