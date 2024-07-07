Maoist leader, sympathiser arrested

Paderu (ASR district) : A platform party committee member (PPCM) of CPI (Maoist), 4th platoon, section commander (Konta Area committee) and a sympathiser of the party were arrested by the police on Saturday for setting landmines in the forest of Mallampeta village in Chinturu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district targetting security forces.

The Alluri district police said the arrested were identified as CPI (Maoist) PPCM 4th Platoon B-Section commander Sodi Baman alias Deval (23) and sympathizer Jaddi Nageswara Rao (25). Chinturu mandal of the district is situated on the outskirts of Mallampeta village at Pega panchayat. Deval and Nageswara Rao were found planting landmines by police party engaged in combing operation in a dense forest area.

On examining Deval’s bag, a pressure cooker bomb, two grenades, wires and a small battery were found. District SP Tuhin Sinha and Rampachodavaram additional SP (operations) K V Maheswara Reddy warned that strict action will be taken if anyone cooperates with the banned Maoist party and engages in anti-social activities. Those who have information about Maoists are urged to inform the police.

