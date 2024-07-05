Margani’s follower arrested in vehicle burning case

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP activist Dangeti Sivaji was arrested in connection with the sensational burning of a campaign vehicle belonging to former MP Margani Bharat Ram at the YSRCP office in Mragani Estates, VL Puram on June 28 midnight.

Police said that Sivaji has been an activist for the past six months and is a key follower of former MP Margani Bharat’s father Nageswara Rao. He used to spend most of his time in Margani Estates and after the YSRCP lost in the recent elections, Sivaji, a fan of Bharat, committed this act with the intention of gaining public sympathy for his leader Bharat Ram.

Police said that Sivaji consumed alcohol with his friends at Rachabanda in Margani Estates till 10 pm on June 28. Afterwards, he went to his aluminium shop in Thadithota.

According to the pre-arranged plan, he used petrol, two mosquito coils tied with plastic rope and set them up so that the campaign vehicle would burn.

City YSRCP president Adapa Srihari lodged a police complaint about the incident. An FIR was registered on July 2.

East Godavari District SP P Jagadeesh said that Bommuru police have been entrusted with the responsibility of investigating the case under supervision of East Zone DSP Kishore. Sivaji was identified as the suspect after examining the CCTV camera footage and other technical evidence.

DSP Kishore said that Sivaji confessed to the crime after he was detained and interrogated.