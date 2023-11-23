Live
Marriage gift worth `81.64-crore today
- CM to release funds directly into bank accounts of 10,511 couples
- YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa to give further impetus to promote education
- Bride and groom need to clear tenth class to avail the scheme
- They should be 18 years and 21 years respectively at the time of marriage
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to deposit Rs 81.64 crore on Thursday as financial assistance under "YSR Kalyanamasthu" and "YSR Shaadi Tohfa" directly into the bank accounts of 10,511 couples who got married during the quarter of July-October 2023.
The State Government is providing financial assistance to poor parents to perform their children's marriage after their education, through "YSR Kalyanamasthu" for the girls belonging to SCs, STs, BCs, disabled, and construction worker families and for the girls from minorities communities through "YSR Shaadi Tohfa".Clearing tenth class for the bride and groom is mandatory for availing YSR Kalyanamasthu/ YSR Shaadi Tohfa scheme. They should be 18 years and 21 years of age respectively by the time of their marriage. With this, the State Government is not only preventing child marriages but also ensuring that children get educated up to Intermediate with the help of "Jagananna Amma Vodi”. They can pursue higher education, and become graduates with full fee reimbursement through "Jagananna Vidya Deevena", and avail financial assistance for their boarding and lodging through "Jagananna Vasathi Deevena".
Including the assistance being provided on Thursday, since the inception of the scheme, the State Government has disbursed Rs 348.84 crore under "YSR Kalyanamasthu/ YSR Shaadi Tohfa" into the accounts of 46,062 beneficiaries soon after completion of the same quarter during which they applied.
The aspirants can visit the Navasakam Beneficiary Management portal https://gsws-nbm.ap.gov.in/ for further information.
For assistance, complaints and suggestions regarding “YSR Kalyanamasthu'', “YSR Shaadi Tohfa”, the aspirants can use Jaganannaku Chebudham toll free number 1902.