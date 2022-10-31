Married woman brutally murdered in Gangavaram of Chittoor, parents suspect husband

A married woman was brutally murdered on Sunday in Kallupalle Panchayat Malleru of the Gangavaram mandal of Chittoor district. Going into the details, Yadagiri, a native of the village, got married to Roja about two and a half years ago and has no children. In this sequence, the husband Yadagiri told the villagers that while Roja was alone at home, unknown persons killed her for jewellery.



On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and examined the dead body. On the orders of DSP Gangaiah and CI Ashok Kumar, Dogsqad was brought in and the investigation started. However, the police did not find any clue. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased reached there and accused Yadigiri of killing their child and attempted to attack him, which led to tension.



The situation was brought under control with the intervention of the police. DSP said that there are many doubts about the manner of the murder. He said that they will investigate thoroughly and arrest the accused. Later, Panchnama was conducted on the dead body in the presence of revenue staff and it was shifted to Palamaneru Area Hospital for postmortem. Gangavaram police have registered a case and are investigating.