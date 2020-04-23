Mask distributed to 43,000 families in Tenali

Guntur: Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar and Tenali Municipal Commissioner M Jaswant Rao on Thursday distributed 1.8 lakh masks to 43,604 families at a programme held at Tenali Municipal meeting hall.



Speaking on the occasion, Siva Kumar said on the orders of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and with the cooperation of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas, the Tenali Municipality had distributed masks to the people.

He urged people to wear masks. He warned that the defiance on the part of any in wearing masks would attract Rs 1,000 fine. He urged the people to maintain social distance. Three masks were distributed to each person.

Tenali municipality public health officer Dr B V. Ramana was also present.