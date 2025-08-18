Mass Varalakshmi Vratam to be held in Pithapuram on Aug 22

Pithapuram: Following the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister and Pithapuram MLA Pawan Kalyan, a community Varalakshmi Vratam will be held on the last Friday of Sravana month, August 22, at the Sri Pada Gaya Kshetram’s Sri Uma Kukkuteswara Swamy and Sri Puruhutika Ammavari Temple. This was announced by Legislative Council Whip Pidugu Hariprasad.

As a local MLA, Pawan Kalyan is continuing the tradition of gifting turmeric, vermilion, and sarees to the women of the constituency. A total of 10,000 sarees are being arranged for distribution.

Hariprasad reviewed the preparations for the event with temple officials, police, and Janasena leaders. He offered several suggestions to ensure the smooth conduct of the Vratam. The meeting was attended by Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji, DCCB chairman Tummalapadu Ramaswamy, and other leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Hariprasad said, ”Pawan Kalyan has immense affection for the women of Pithapuram. He decided to continue this traditional community Varalakshmi Vratam to present them with these auspicious gifts. The Vratams will begin at 5 am on August 22 and will be conducted in five batches to avoid any inconvenience.”

He added that each batch would be named after a Goddess—Amba, Bhramaramba, Chamundi, Durga, and Eswari—as per the Deputy Chief Minister’s suggestion, to ensure a smooth and orderly process.

Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji stated, ”Based on the Deputy Chief Minister’s instructions, we have directed officials to provide all necessary facilities for the devotees.”

The meeting was also attended by Civil Supplies Corporation Director Bodapati Sivadutt, Temple Executive Officer Katnam Jaganmohana Srinivas, and CI G. Srinivas.