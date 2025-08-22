Massive Ganesh clay idol making event on August 26

Vijayawada: NTR District is all set to host a unique and environmentally conscious celebration of Vinayaka Chavithi this year, with an ambitious goal of setting a world record for the largest number of clay Ganesha idols made in a single city. The initiative is being led by district collector Dr G Lakshmisha with support from the AP Pollution Control Board, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, district authorities, educational institutions and NGOs.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate on Thursday Collector Dr Lakshmisha stressed the need of celebrating festivals in an eco-friendly manner. He said that the use of artificial colors, chemicals, and thermocol contributes significantly to environmental degradation and urged the public to shift toward sustainable practices such as clay idols.

He said on August 26, thousands of clay idols will be crafted across schools and at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, with participation from students, voluntary organisations, and civic associations.

This mass activity aims at setting a new global benchmark while also spreading awareness about environmental protection.

The collector called upon the citizens to participate by creating clay Ganesha idols at home and sharing photos via WhatsApp to 91549 70454.

Additional details about the event can also be obtained by calling the same number. He also highlighted the creativity of participants who are crafting idols using natural materials such as seeds, leaves, and vegetables, and urged others to adopt similarly sustainable methods.

Lakshmisha said, “Let’s come together to celebrate Lord Ganesha in a way that honours both tradition and nature. This initiative is a step towards gifting a cleaner, greener environment to future generations.”

All citizens, community organisations, and volunteers are invited to join hands in this meaningful initiative and contribute to its grand success.

He said, “Just as we showcased the power of yoga through a world record earlier, we now want to promote eco-conscious celebrations by encouraging the use of clay Ganesha idols,” the Collector stated.