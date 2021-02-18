Massive polling in Prakasam district 

Ongole: The polling for the third phase panchayat elections were conducted smoothly and peacefully, said district officials on Wednesday.

The additional district election authority and district panchayat officer GV Narayana Reddy said that they conducted the election for 236 sarpanch positions and 1,651 ward member positions in the 14 mandals of the Kandukur division.

He said 82.42 per cent of the total voters, including 1,81,922 male and 1,79,618 female and 1 other person exercised their franchise on Wednesday.

Kondapi mandal recorded 91.01 per cent of polling while Zarugumalli mandal registered 90.80, Ponnaluru 88.39, Gudluru 86.47, Kandukur 86.28, Kanigiri 86.14, Lingasamudram 84.79, HM Padu 83.59, Veligandla 82.84, PC Palli 81.69, Ulavapadu 81.16, VV Palem 80.02, CS Puram 79.46, Pamuru 75.02 and Singarayakonda mandal registered 73.80 per centage of voting in the elections.