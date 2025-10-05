Massive rush of Bhavanis continues at Durga temple

Vijayawada: As part of the Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam here, the rush of Bhavani Deeksha devotees continues unabated.

The continued influx of devotees highlights the ever-growing devotion and faith in Goddess Kanaka Durga, and the temple authorities are taking all measures to manage the large-scale gatherings safely and efficiently.

On Saturday, the temple authorities opened darshan for Bhavani devotees as early as 2 am, and by 6 pm, approximately 1.3 lakh devotees had the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Devotees from across the state thronged Vijayawada to relinquish the Bhavani Deeksha. After taking a holy bath at various ghats along the Krishna river, they proceeded to the temple via holding areas, passing through the Vinayaka temple and Ghat Road, leading up to Indrakeeladri.

The temple management made elaborate arrangements for devotees to relinquish the Deeksha at the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam after taking darshan of the presiding deity. Facilities, including Anna Prasadam, Laddu Prasadam and other necessary services, were provided to ensure smooth management of the large crowd.

Durga temple executive officer V K Seena Naik said the crowd this year is much larger than in previous years. “Following the rush of Bhavani devotees, we have made all necessary arrangements to ensure their convenience and safety,” he added.

Further, he said this year the temple authorities had introduced Laddu Prasadam boxes containing 6 laddus each, with two boxes having 12 laddus. These boxes are being sold to devotees as part of the offerings.