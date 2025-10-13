Massive security blanket for PM Modi’s Kurnool visit

Kurnool: Elaborate security arrangements are being made in Kurnool district in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16.

District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, on Sunday held a high-level review meeting with sector police officers and liaisoning officials at the Command Control Room set up near Raga Mayuri Green Hills in Nannuru, Orvakal mandal, the venue for the Prime Minister’s public meeting. Addressing the officials, the SP stated that around 7,300 police personnel will be deployed to ensure fool proof security during the high-profile visit.

During the review, SP Vikrant Patil outlined the security plan, traffic diversions, and parking arrangements with the help of a geographical map.

Traffic from Adoni, Emmiganur, and Mantralayam will be diverted at Nagalapuram and routed through Bastipadu, Chinna Tekuru, and Tadakanapalli to reach the designated parking zones.

Similarly, vehicles from Don, Pyapili, Tuggali, and Pattikonda will be diverted through Tadakanapalli, while those from Kurnool city will be directed through Nannuru toll gate. Vehicles from Nandyal, Allagadda, and Banaganapalle will follow the Nandyal road route.

Parking areas have been clearly earmarked for different constituencies, and Parking Area No. 2 has been allotted to officials.

The SP instructed the officers to ensure clear signage at all parking locations and smooth vehicular movement.

He reviewed crowd control strategies, VIP convoy routes, and security deployment plans. Special instructions were issued to remain extra vigilant at VIP galleries and parking zones.

The SP stressed the need for close coordination between various security units to maintain strict law and order throughout the event. The review meeting witnessed the participation of senior police officials including SPs Parameshwar Reddy, Devaraj, Madhav Reddy, Deepika Patil, G Krishnakant, Krishnakant Patel, Srinivasa Rao, Manikantha Chandavolu, Dheeraj Kunubilli, Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, Chakravarthi, Lakshminarayana, trainee IPS officers, Additional SPs, DSPs, CIs, RIs, and SIs.

With the deployment of a massive police force and meticulous planning, the district police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and secure visit of the Prime Minister.