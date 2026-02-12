Massive turnout marks Srisailam Brahmotsavams

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams at the revered Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here are being conducted in a peaceful atmosphere amid a massive influx of devotees. Since the commencement of the festivities, 1,95,555 devotees have had darshan, including 50,504 Siva Deeksha pilgrims. The temple administration, in coordination with district authorities, has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure smooth and comfortable darshan.

District collector G Raja Kumari addressing media persons on Wednesday said that the turnout this year is nearly four times higher than last year. On February 8, 45,360 devotees visited the shrine, followed by 49,015 on February 9 and 70,930 on February 10. By 1 p.m. on February 11, as many as 30,250 devotees had offered prayers. The collector said that drinking water, medical camps, temporary accommodation and special arrangements for Siva Deeksha devotees have been provided. Around 1.5 lakh devotees are expected on Maha Sivaratri day alone.

District superintendent of police Suneel Sheoran said the celebrations are progressing smoothly despite the heavy rush. He appealed to devotees not to believe or spread misinformation on social media and warned that strict action would be taken against those indulging in false propaganda. Minor incidents due to long waiting hours in queue lines were promptly addressed, he added.

Nearly 180 armed personnel from various units have been deployed for bandobast. The SP directed the force to remain vigilant, guide devotees courteously and ensure orderly movement at key locations, including queue lines, laddu counters, bus stand, Patalaganga and other vital points, to facilitate hassle-free darshan throughout the festival.