Maurya Bharadwaj assumes charge as new JC

Puttaparthi: Maurya Bharadwaj officially assumed charge as the new Joint Collector of Sri Sathya Sai District on Monday morning at the District Collectorate in Puttaparthi.

Before taking charge, the newly- appointed officer performed traditional puja rituals at his chamber with devotion and formally assumed office duties. Earlier in the day, he paid a courtesy visit to District Collector A Shyam Prasad at his official residence and presented a sapling as a gesture of goodwill.

Collector A Shyam Prasad extended warm wishes and congratulations to Maurya Bharadwaj on his new role, expressing confidence that his appointment would further strengthen district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector Bharadwaj stated that he would work in coordination with the Collector’s guidance and instructions to ensure the overall development of the district.

He takes over the post following the transfer of former Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, who has been appointed as the CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and VC & MD of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation by the state government.

Soon after assuming office, Joint Collector Bharadwaj left for Kurnool to participate in official duties connected to the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the region.

Officials and staff members of the district administration extended their greetings and best wishes to the new Joint Collector on the occasion.