Mayor & ex deputy mayor arrested

Tirupati : Tirupati Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, and former Deputy Mayor and YSRCP Tirupati Assembly in-charge Bhumana Abhinay Reddy were taken into custody, when the two leaders along with party activists staging a protest against the demolition of a building in Tirupati on Saturday.

The two leaders objected to the Corporation officials taking up the demolition of the building, which created tension for some time.

Mayor Sirisha and Abhinay Reddy alleged that demolition of the building was taken up to threaten YSRCP corporator Sekhar Reddy, who is contesting for the Deputy Mayor post.

Abhinay Reddy said after the party announced the candidature of Sekhar Reddy for the Deputy Mayor post, the election of which is scheduled on February 3, the NDA leaders started pressurising him not to contest for the post. “The NDA leaders fearing defeat in Deputy Mayor election, are resorting to third degree methods by threatening Sekhar Reddy’s family members and friends also,” he added.

Abhinay said adding that the corporation authorities, bowing to the pressure from the ruling party leaders, had taken up demolition of the building to force Sekhar Reddy not to contest for the deputy mayor post. He further pointed out that no notice was given for the demolition and the authorities also didn’t explained the reason for the demolition. He stated that YSRCP will oppose such politically motivated strong-arm tactics and party activists are prepared to defend Sekhar Reddy.

Abhinay Reddy further said that though TDP has no strength in the corporation with only one single seat, it wants deputy mayor post. He alleged that ministers also arriving to Tirupati to build pressure on the officials to act in favour of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed near DBR Hospital road where the building was located as YSRCP leaders and activists reached in good numbers.

However, police in large numbers took Mayor Sirisha and Abhinay Reddy into custody and shifted them in a police vehicle even as YSRCP activists resisting them, to SV University police station, where the two leaders were detained along with 30 party activists.

The arrest of Sirisha and Abhinay evoked strong protest from YSRCP leaders in the district, who condemned it as a vindictive and undemocratic act to suppress Opposition.