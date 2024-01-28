Mayor Manohar Naidu or Ummareddy Venkata Ramana may get YSRCP ticket

Guntur: The YSRCP high command is considering the names of Guntur Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and Dr Ummadreddy Venkateswarulu’s son Ummareddy Venkata Ramana for the selection of party candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency in the coming general elections.

Both candidates belong to the Kapu community. The party high command is expected to finalise the candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency within two to three days.

It is learnt that the YSRCP high command decided to field BC candidate and former minister Anil Kumar Yadav from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. But the MP rejected the offer of the party high command and resigned to the MP post and primary membership of the YSRCP.

Taking this into consideration, the YSRCP high command is planning to field either Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu or Ummareddy Venkata Ramana from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. The party high command opines that if a Kapu candidate is fielded from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, it will have an impact on all the Assembly constituencies in the district. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former MP Madugula Venugopal Reddy contested on the YSRCP ticket from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and was defeated.