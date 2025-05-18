Mayor stresses on adoption of eco-friendly alternatives

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao exhorted the people to adopt eco-friendly alternatives in a step to counter rising temperatures in Visakhapatnam. Taking part in ‘beat the heat’ programme organised by the GVMC at Shivaji Park here on Saturday, the Mayor emphasised that the civic body is conducting several programmes to build awareness among people about seeking relief from summer woes by encouraging them to switch to alternative sources. Growing plants, promoting terrace gardening, switching to eco-friendly supplies instead of plastic, etc., are some of the measures to be considered to strengthen adoption of better alternatives, the Mayor reiterated.

Placing water bowls and feeders for birds, conserving water, arranging rainwater harvesting pits should be taught to children at the school level, the Mayor underlined. Accompanied by district collector MN Harendhira Prasad, among others, the Mayor visited counters set up at the park.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector recalled how the district administration has set its focus on multiplying green cover at various places in Visakhapatnam. He emphasised on using solar energy to bring down global warming. A poster on ‘beat the heat’ was unveiled on the occasion in the presence of GVMC Additional Commissioner DV Ramana Murthy, chief engineer P Siva Prasad Raju, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, among others.