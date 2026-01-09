Shahid Kapoor’sintense first look from ‘O’Romeo’ unveiled

The first-look poster of the upcoming film O’Romeo was unveiled on Friday, offering audiences their initial glimpse of Shahid Kapoor in the titular role. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the film promises a distinctive cinematic experience, blending intensity with offbeat characterisation.

In the poster, Shahid Kapoor appears as Romeo in a striking and edgy avatar. His intense expression hints at a character layered with menace, eccentricity, and emotional depth, setting the tone for what seems to be a dark yet compelling narrative. The visual has already sparked curiosity, suggesting that O’Romeo will explore complex themes through a powerful central performance.

The film also stars TriptiiDimri and veteran actor Nana Patekar in key roles, adding further weight to the ensemble. O’Romeo is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026, strategically timed for Valentine’s Week.

Significantly, O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, following their celebrated partnerships in Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Their association began with Kaminey, where Shahid impressed audiences by portraying twin brothers with contrasting personalities in a gritty, darkly humorous narrative. The duo’s collaboration reached a high point with Haider, Vishal’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, which earned Shahid widespread acclaim for one of the finest performances of his career.

Known for their shared interest in morally complex characters and psychologically intense storytelling, Shahid and Vishal have consistently pushed the boundaries of mainstream Hindi cinema. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo is poised to continue that legacy when it hits theatres in February 2026.