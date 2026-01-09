‘Raakaasaa’ title poster unveiled; fantasy-comedy set for April 3 release

The makers of the upcoming fantasy-comedy Raakaasaa have officially unveiled the film’s title announcement poster, confirming a worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026. Backed by Pink Elephant Pictures and Z Studios and presented as a Niharika Konidela Production, the film marks the formal introduction of #PEP2 and signals its steady progression toward release.

The title poster sets the tone for the film with a strong mythological and fantasy-driven visual. Featuring a dramatic solar eclipse breaking through stormy clouds, the imagery leans into folklore-inspired storytelling. The film’s title appears in an organic, root-like design with a subtle inner glow, hinting at elemental forces and ancient myths. Interestingly, the poster avoids overt comic elements, suggesting that the humour will emerge naturally from the narrative and character interactions rather than visual gimmicks.

Raakaasaa boasts a diverse ensemble cast, including SangeethShobhan, Nayan Sarika, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, Annapurnamma, Anoopsingh Thakur, Ramana Bhargav, Vasu Inturi, Rohini (Jabardast), and Rohan (#90’s), among others.

Written and directed by Manasa Sharma, the film carries a cohesive creative vision, with Mahesh Uppala contributing as additional screenplay writer. The technical team features Anudeep Dev as music composer, Raju Edurolu as cinematographer, Anwar Ali as editor, and Vijay as action choreographer.

The project has completed a major action-heavy schedule, followed by extensive comedy-driven portions. With most of the shoot wrapped and only a song and a few talkie portions remaining, Raakaasaa is in its final production phase.

Produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal, with Manyam Ramesh as executive producer, the film continues Niharika’s focus on content-driven cinema. With ZEE5 recently coming on board and Z Studios strengthening its association, Raakaasaa is steadily building buzz ahead of its April 2026 release.