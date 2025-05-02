Mayor urged to make a mark with Guntur development

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged Guntur mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra to show his mark in Guntur city development and complete the pending works.

He gave suggestions to Ravindra at a meeting held at his camp office in Guntur city on Thursday. He asked him to speed up construction of railway bridges, completion of Narla Auditorium, construction of PVK Naidu Municipal Corporation Market and improve sanitation in the next ten-month tenure. He further suggested him to take up development of NTR Manasa Sarovaram on PPP mode, drinking water supply works in Gorantla and to take steps to expedite road works and bring name and fame to the mayor post.

Mayor Ravindra replied that in case of need, he will take cooperation from the state government and complete the pending works.