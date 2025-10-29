Mayor visits rehabilitation centres

Guntur: Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra has stated that the Guntur Municipal Corporation is implementing strong preventive and relief measures to ensure that citizens do not face inconvenience due to the impact of Cyclone Montha.

He assured that any grievance reported by the public will be resolved immediately on a war-footing basis.

Mayor, along with GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Tuesday inspected the rehabilitation centres set up at Vengamamba Satram and the Mirchi Yard Farmers’ Rest House in Bongaralabeedu and directed the officials to ensure comfortable stay and uninterrupted amenities for the sheltered families.

Comprehensive facilities such as food supply, safe drinking water, sanitation and power backup have been arranged at all rehabilitation centres.

Srinivasulu informed that a total of 74 rehabilitation centres has been established within GMC limits, and around 1,700 people have already taken refuge in them. Their number is likely to increase further. Leave for field-level officials and ward secretariat staff has been cancelled.