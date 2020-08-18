MCT Commissioner PS Girisha unveils clay Ganapathi idols in Tirupati

Tirupati: MCT Commissioner PS Girisha unveiled clay Ganapathi idols as part of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations. Residents from Chenna Reddy Colony and students Vamsi, Charan, Abhi, Chandrabbu and Sahu have made these clay idols promoting eco-friendly method to celebrate festival at homes.



They placed required pooja items along with clay idols in a kit. Commissioner appreciated their concept and appealed to the city residents to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi safely by following the Covid -19 rules.