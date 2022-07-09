MCT makes all arrangements for Bakrid prayers at Idgah today

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali said all the required arrangements have been made for Bakrid prayers at Idgha Maidan in the city. In view of Bakrid on Sunday, the officials made elaborate arrangements for special prayers. Leveling of ground, uninterrupted power supply, pandals erected for rooftop with tarpaulins for ensuring uninterrupted prayers even in rain, drinking water facility and arranged mobile toilets also.

The Commissioner inspected the Maidanam with officials on Saturday and directed them to make all arrangements for prayers.

Extending wishes to Muslims for Bakrid festival, Anjali said the holy festival meant for charity towards poor and the officials made all the arrangements for prayers at Idgha Maidanam.

Municipal Corporation Co-Option member and Idgha Committee president Khadar Bhasha, Superintendent Engineer Tirumalika Mohan, Municipal Engineer Venkatrami Reddy, Sanitary Inspector Gopinath, Idgha members Malik, Althaf, Kalam, Khadir were present.

Meanwhile, the police department conducted awareness meetings at Muslim dominated areas in the city against cow slaughter in the name of 'custom' or 'sacrifice'.

The police officers arranged meetings with Muslim leaders at concerned police stations also.

The department appointed Traffic DSP Vijay Sekhar as a nodal officer for preventing animal slaughtering on special days in the district.

Under the nodal officer, the police teams conducted meetings at all the Muslim dominated areas against cow slaughter and explained them about the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act 1977 and its consequences if violated the act.

The police also set up special cell with phone number 7989807665 to deal with complaints related to animal slaughter and related issues.

Following the directions of SP P Parameswar Reddy, special check posts were set up at the entry and exit points of district to prevent unauthorised transportation of animals.