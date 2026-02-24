‘Meagre’ allocation to farm sector criticised

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam state general secretary KVV Prasad criticised the allocation of only Rs 53,752 crore to agriculture and allied sectors in the Rs 3.33 lakh crore AP Budget for 2026–27, stating that it has deeply disappointed the farming community. He urged the government to allocate at least 50 per cent of the total budget to agriculture.

He submitted a memorandum to the District Revenue Officer Khajavali during the PGRS programme here on Monday. He pointed out that funds for the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme were reduced and that there was no mention of tenant farmers. He expressed concern over inadequate allocations for interest subsidy and price stabilisation funds. The cancellation of free crop insurance and the absence of adequate disaster relief funds, he said, have left farmers feeling insecure.

The association demanded a minimum of 10 per cent special allocation exclusively for agriculture, release of Rs 27,500 crore in pending dues under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, and payment of Rs 3,500 crore in pending dues to tenant farmers. It also sought Rs 3,000 crore for price stabilisation, Rs 2,000 crore for interest subsidy, and Rs 2,000 crore for free crop insurance. Additionally, it called for Rs 5,000 crore for minor irrigation works and completion of pending irrigation projects.

Farmers’ association leaders Chinni Tirupataiah, Yarlagadda Venkateswara Rao were among those who participated.