  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Measures to implement laws for tobacco control to get intense

Measures to implement laws for tobacco control to get intense
x

Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar releasing the poster on the occasion of the ‘World No Tobacco Day’ organised in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Highlights

Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Visakhapatnam along with Confederation of Indian Industry gave a representation to Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar on the occasion of the ‘World No Tobacco Day’ to implement strict Acts for tobacco control

Visakhapatnam : Requesting strict implementation of Acts for tobacco control in the district such as prohibition of smoking at public spaces, prohibition of sale of tobacco products to minors, prohibition of sale of tobacco products within 100-mt radius of any educational institutions, among others, representatives of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI), Visakhapatnam along with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), CII (Yi), gave a representation to Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar on the occasion of the ‘World No Tobacco Day’ in the city on Saturday.

As part of the endeavour, MGCHRI managing director and chief surgical oncologist Dr Murali Krishna Voonna along with Harsha Nandan from CII (Yi), among others gave a representation to the Commissioner of Police, underlining the need to take up anti-tobacco initiatives and contribute towards making India a tobacco-free country.

Responding to the representation, Ravi Shankar assured that the Acts will strictly be enforced. A poster, designed by the hospital, was unveiled on the occasion to raise ill effects of tobacco.

The posters were given to District Education Officer L Chandrakala to be displayed at educational institutions across the city. Later, a tobacco cessation (de-addiction) clinic was inaugurated on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X