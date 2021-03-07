Measures will be taken for quick disposal of cases related to women: CJ Goswami

Vizianagaram: Chief Justice of AP High Court, Justice Arup Kumar Goswami said that they would initiate steps to quickly dispose of cases related to women in the State.

The Chief Justice on Saturday inaugurated special courts at Vizianagaram to dispose of cases pertaining to offences and atrocities on women and children and addressed a meeting.

He said these special courts would be very much helpful to secure speedy justice. "It's our responsibility to respect and honour women. But the offences against women and children are raising these days. We should ensure justice to the suppressed class of people especially women and children."

These special courts will be of great support to them to avail speedy justice and the offenders would be punished within a short time. Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy said though Vizianagaram district is very much backward in all aspects, as of now around seven judges from the district have got placed in the High Court of AP. Justice B Devanand also spoke.

District Judge D Gopi explained the number of pending cases related to women in various courts in the district and hoped that the special court would dispose all those cases as soon as possible. Prior to the programme, Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and SP BRajakumari SP met the Chief Justice and greeted him.