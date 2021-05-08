Meat shops to be closed every Sunday in Kakinada

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that meat shops will be closed on Sundays due to increase in Covid -19 cases in the Smart City.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Municipal Commissioner said that that as per the directives of District Collector D Muraldhar Reddy, the meat shops will be closed on Sundays due to the spread of second wave of Covid-19.

Pundkar said that most meat shops are crowded, increasing the risk of Covid 19. He said that they had received complaints from people about the crowding in meat shops.

He directed the officials to take stringent action against those violating Covid guidelines.