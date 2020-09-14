X
Medical college to come up in Pulivendula

Medical college to come up in Pulivendula
Medical college to come up in Pulivendula

The state government has issued GO No 115 for establishment of medical college-cum-hospital in Pulivendula constituency

Kadapa: The state government has issued GO No 115 for establishment of medical college-cum-hospital in Pulivendula constituency.

According to sources, the administration has identified 51 acres of land at Polepalle village near Outer Ring Road in the limits of Pulivendula town for the same. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Allanani along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, MP Avinash Reddy visited the site and forwarded the same proposal for government approval.

The government will spend Rs 350 crore for establishment of college. Speaking to The Hans India, Pulivendula Area Development Authority OSD P Anilkumar Reddy said that 51 acres of land in Pulivendula town was already identified and detailed report was sent to the government for final approval.

