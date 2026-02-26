No Proposal to privatise ports, clarifies Minister Janardhan Reddy

Vijayawada: Investments and Infrastructure Minister BC Janardhan Reddy clarified that the State government has no plans to privatise ports. Instead, it is prioritising the strengthening of maritime infrastructure and timely completion of ongoing projects.

Responding to queries from YSRCP MLCs Tumati Madhava Rao, Varudu Kalyani, and Monditoka Arun Kumar during the 49th session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, chaired by Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, he highlighted four greenfield ports under construction: Machilipatnam, Mulapeta, Ramayapatnam, and Kakinada SEZ. As of January 31, 2026, the government has invested Rs 8,357.38 crore, with Rs 2,639.97 crore on Ramayapatnam, Rs 2,264.25 crore on Machilipatnam, Rs 2,833.16 crore on Mulapeta, and Rs 620 crore on Kakinada SEZ.

Additionally, four of nine proposed fishing harbours are progressing: Uppada, Machilipatnam (Phase-II), Nizampatnam (Phase-II), and Juvvaladinne, with Rs 975.56 crore spent so far.

The Minister noted accelerated progress under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu: Ramayapatnam saw 24.91% expenditure in the last 18 months (versus 48.41% over the prior government’s four years), Machilipatnam 29.08% (vs 15.32%), and Mulapeta 37.23% (vs 24.31%). These initiatives aim to enhance trade, fisheries, and coastal employment.

On aviation, Reddy announced that Bhogapuram’s Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is 95% complete, with a test flight landing successfully on January 4 this year. Full operations are expected by mid-2026 under a PPP model costing Rs 2,300 crore, including Rs 1,361 crore for land.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh reported Rs 20,088 crore in investments over 18 months following industrial status for tourism, promising 39,264 jobs. Central funds of Rs 429.06 crore support schemes like PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan 2.0, alongside new circuits and homestays.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu unveiled pilot projects for electronic grain dryers in East and West Godavari districts, with statewide expansion planned if successful. Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Rs 504.42 crore is upgrading cooperative societies into multi-purpose centres with better storage and drying facilities.