CDS Anil Chauhan calls for shift to ‘intelligent warfare’

Hyderabad: Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan has called for a paradigm shift in India’s military strategy, urging the Armed Forces to transition from net-centric operations to Intelligent Warfare and move beyond Multi-Domain Operations toward All-Realm All-Domain Operations.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the annual seminar at the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad on February 24, 2026.

The seminar, themed Multi-Domain Integrated Technologically-Empowered Resilient Armed Forces, was organised by CDM on Wednesday in collaboration with the Indian School of Business as the knowledge partner.

Chauhan described the ongoing Third Revolution in Military Affairs, marked by Convergence Warfare that integrates traditional and modern domains, both kinetic and non-kinetic, across all levels of conflict.

Highlighting the evolving nature of warfare, the CDS stressed the need for India to establish non-nuclear strategic deterrence, ensuring the ability to prevail at every stage of escalation.

He noted that future conflicts will demand resilience, adaptability, and technological empowerment, with the Armed Forces prepared to operate seamlessly across physical, synthetic, and cognitive realms.

The two-day seminar brought together senior defence officials, scholars, industry leaders, and practitioners to deliberate on aligning contemporary conflict lessons with India’s unique operational environment.

Discussions focused on self-reliance, structural reforms, and the MITRA framework, which envisions armed forces that are multi-domain in vision, integrated in action, technology-driven in execution, and resilient in purpose.

Established in 1970, CDM is a premier tri-service institution dedicated to equipping military leadership with contemporary management concepts.

Its annual seminars consistently address critical themes ranging from strategic challenges to geopolitical shifts and leadership transformation.

The 2026 seminar reinforced the role of the college in shaping India’s military future, providing strategic foresight for the management of future contestations and contributing to the national vision of a resilient India through advanced technological integration.