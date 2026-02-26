Over 1,000 modern warehouses under AIF across State: Atchannaidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is ushering in a new era for rural agriculture by developing over 1,000 modern warehouses under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) with an investment of Rs 504.42 crore. This major initiative empowers farmers through enhanced storage and post-harvest infrastructure.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, responding in the Legislative Council, outlined the progress in upgrading Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) into Multi-Purpose Facilitation Centres (MPFCs). Launched in June 2020, the programme strengthens facilities at Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RSK) levels. Works are advancing state-wide (except Visakhapatnam): 1,005 MPFC warehouses initiated, 717 completed with drying yards. In 572 PACS, 1,111 procurement centres now feature moisture meters, weighing balances, and systems; 462 assaying centres in 232 PACS are equipped with lab instruments.

Completed works worth Rs 381.72 crore include Rs 373.97 crore for warehouses and Rs 7.75 crore for equipment. NABARD-refinanced loans carry 4% interest (with 3% subvention), following a 90:10 loan-margin model.

The State sanctioned Rs 50.4 crore margin money, releasing Rs 20 crore so far. Land is leased for 33 years at Rs 1 annually, with exemptions on registration and stamp duty; loans enjoy full government guarantee.

To counter unseasonal rains, tarpaulins are now bulk-stocked at RSKs for on-demand use and return. Pilot projects for affordable electronic grain dryers are set to launch in select areas, with potential state-wide rollout. These steps promote scientific storage, better drying, higher produce prices, and rural economic growth.