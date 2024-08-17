Medical community expresses outrage over brutal killing of young lady doctor

Tirupati : The medical community is in deep anguish following the brutal killing of a young female doctor, who was allegedly gang-raped in Kolkata. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide boycott of elective services and outpatient departments (OPD) on Saturday in protest.

The victim, a second-year postgraduate student in Respiratory Medicine at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, was on night duty when the tragic incident occurred last week. She was found murdered on a mattress in a seminar room where she had been resting. The incident has shocked the nation, with people from all walks of life condemning the heinous crime. Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, a senior consultant physician in Tirupati and former executive committee member of several national medical bodies, expressed her deep sorrow over the killing. "This is not just about a resident doctor; it's about the safety of every girl in this country who, despite numerous challenges, enters medical school with dreams of serving society", she said.



Dr Prasanthi emphasised the tragic irony that a young woman was unsafe in her own workplace, a place considered sacred in Kolkata, where Goddess Kali is worshipped. It is very unfortunate that such an incident happened in a country which embraced the slogan, ‘Beti Bachao and Beti Padao’. Every citizen born in this country should feel, react and understand the gravity of the situation as today the situation happened to this innocent daughter and tomorrow may be for anyone’s daughter, she averred saying that it is time to stand up to the cause showing solidarity and unity.



Dr D Srihari Rao, another senior IMA member, demanded immediate justice for the victim’s family and condemned the attacks on those protesting the murder on August 15. He called for the establishment of a special court and a fast-track investigation by the CBI to ensure that the culprits are swiftly punished. Dr Rao also urged the Central government to introduce special security measures to protect doctors and medical staff on duty.

In protest against the current situation, the IMA has announced a 24-hour boycott of medical services across the country, starting from Saturday morning to Sunday morning. While elective surgeries and OPD services will be halted, all emergency services will continue to be provided.