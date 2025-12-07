  1. Home
Medical consensus raises alarm on paediatric sarcoma

Bengaluru: In do-Italian experts from India, Italy, Malaysia, and Singapore convened in Bengaluru for the Indo-Italian Consensus Meet on Sarcoma and Complex Orthopedic Reconstruction, held on December 5 & 6 at Bengaluru.

The two-day conference, is a collaborative medical conference organized by the Global Healthcare Academy, focusing on pediatric/adult sarcoma care, complex reconstructions, 3D printing, regenerative medicine, andprecision orthopedic oncology via expert panels and hands-on workshops.

