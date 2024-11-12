Medical & health department gets Rs.18 crore

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav informed that the state government has allocated Rs 18,421 crore to the medical and health sector in the state budget for the year 2024-25.

Addressing the media at the state assembly on Monday, he criticised the YSRCP government for neglecting the medical and health sector and deceiving the public.

He that the coalition government has allocated 23% more funds to this sector compared to the YSRCP government. He said the YSRCP government had opened 17 medical colleges without allocating necessary funds in the budget.

Additionally, he alleged that Rs 400 crore intended for Dr NTR Health University had been redirected to other sectors.

H also said that primary health centres (PHCs) have not been constructed. Yadav expressed confidence that the state budget for 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, will support the development of the state.