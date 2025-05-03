Meet organised on recent advancements in AI

Agiripalli (Krishna district): CEO and Managing Director of Efftronics Systems Dr Dasari Ramakrishna took part as the chief guest at the second International Conference on Recent Advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Computational Intelligence, and Inclusive Technologies (ICRAIC2IT – 2025) hosted by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at NRI Institute of Technology here on Friday. The conference was sponsored by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ramakrishna cited examples like railway signalling automation, smart municipal lighting, and health monitoring platforms, all built using a systems engineering approach integrating electronics, software, and data analytics.

He emphasised the superiority of deterministic automation systems over probabilistic AI models for delivering robust, reliable, and scalable solutions.

Dr R Venkat Rao, Chairman of NRIIT, Principal of NRIIT Dr C Naga Bhaskar, Conference Chairman and Dean, CSE & Allied Dr KV Sambasivarao, Convener and Head of the CSE Department Dr D Suneetha, Director (Academics) Dr G Sambasivarao, Dr D Kailasa Rao, Director (Student affairs) also spoke.

The conference attracted 284 research paper submissions, of which 114 were accepted for presentation after a rigorous double-blind peer-review process, achieving a 40.14 percent acceptance rate. About 122 prestigious institutions worldwide, including Wright State University, California State University, ISRO, Amrita University, Vellore Institute of Technology, National Forensic Sciences University, and Nectar Info Tek LLC (USA), Chandigarh University, Mahindra University, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and Anna University participated in the conference reflecting its global academic stature.