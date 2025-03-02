Live
- SHIFTING OF GOAL POST
- Airport revival to ignite Warangal growth
- Jagadish pleads with govt to save farmers
- New SEBI chairman spells out 4-point mantra for capital markets regulator
- Govt raises kisan credit loan to ₹5 Lakh
- Palace forward Mateta released from hospital with 25 stitches for severe laceration to his ear
- Duplication in EPIC number does not imply duplicate, fake voters: ECI
- ₹28.67 cr sanctioned for tribal tanda devpt
- How brain plays central role in development of obesity
- A Powering Vision for Viksit Bharat
Just In
Meeting held ahead of Kadiri Brahmotsavam
Highlights
Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Brahmotsavam – 2025 will be organised with great splendour for 15 days, starting from March 9 to 23.
Kadiri : Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Brahmotsavam – 2025 will be organised with great splendour for 15 days, starting from March 9 to 23.
Lakhs of devotees from various places will come to Brahmotsavams. Led by Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, Kadiri RDO held a coordination meeting with the officials of various departments on Saturday in the temple premises. He discussed various steps to be taken to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the Brahmotsavam and to conduct the event successfully.
Next Story