Meeting held ahead of Kadiri Brahmotsavam

Kadiri RDO and others during a coordination meeting on Saturday

Highlights

Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Brahmotsavam – 2025 will be organised with great splendour for 15 days, starting from March 9 to 23.

Lakhs of devotees from various places will come to Brahmotsavams. Led by Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, Kadiri RDO held a coordination meeting with the officials of various departments on Saturday in the temple premises. He discussed various steps to be taken to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the Brahmotsavam and to conduct the event successfully.

